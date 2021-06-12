State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Enova International were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the first quarter worth $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $35.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $41.06.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $259.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.39 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 45.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $123,254.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 134,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,144.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $999,807.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,928,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,341 shares of company stock worth $1,575,335. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

