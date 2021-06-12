State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,886,000 after buying an additional 1,340,228 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,024,000 after buying an additional 1,043,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,230,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after buying an additional 553,567 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.16. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. TheStreet cut Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen started coverage on Livent in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

