State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Trupanion by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Trupanion by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Trupanion by 823.8% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In related news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $31,076.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at $73,106.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $131,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,710.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,909 shares of company stock worth $2,124,538. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRUP. Evercore ISI began coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $95.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -222.20 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.