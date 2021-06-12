State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.39 Million Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,677,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after acquiring an additional 568,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,789,000 after acquiring an additional 553,040 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,575,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CC opened at $37.41 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on CC. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.91.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

