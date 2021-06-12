State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 13,207 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,207 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVBF. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $117.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

