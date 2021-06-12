State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 263 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 83,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,722,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 13.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,491,000 after purchasing an additional 96,509 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at $685,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $245,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,367.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,712 shares of company stock worth $2,308,667. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBP opened at $117.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.80. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $140.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.67.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

IBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

