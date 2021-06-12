State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 462 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

MYGN opened at $29.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

MYGN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $179,589.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $207,046.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at $389,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,151 shares of company stock worth $4,004,375. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

