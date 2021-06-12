Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $65.01 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

