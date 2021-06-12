Stephens Cuts Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target to $20.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DENN. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.13.

DENN stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 218.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.80. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.32%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Denny’s by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Denny’s by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Denny’s during the first quarter worth $205,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

