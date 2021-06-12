STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.400-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.53. 513,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,478. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.89. STERIS has a 52 week low of $146.12 and a 52 week high of $216.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.33.

In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

