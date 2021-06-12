STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.400-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.33.

STE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.53. 513,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,478. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.89. STERIS has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $216.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

