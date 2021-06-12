Steve Hoffman Sells 41,250 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $64,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,116,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,862,901.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $56,925.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $49,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Steve Hoffman sold 83,500 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $131,095.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $63,042.50.

On Thursday, March 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $74,732.50.

Shares of Tyme Technologies stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $195.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYME. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 250,552 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 149,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

