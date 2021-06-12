Stock Traders Buy High Volume of The Toronto-Dominion Bank Put Options (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,115 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,349% compared to the typical volume of 146 put options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.95.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $71.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.84.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.6521 dividend. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 959.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,258 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.2% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,744,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,633 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $23,791,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,625,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,505,000 after purchasing an additional 157,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

