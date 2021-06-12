Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 10,371 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the average daily volume of 671 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

NYSE:SRE opened at $142.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $142.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

