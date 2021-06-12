Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $196.28 million, a PE ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.26.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.92. The company had revenue of $99.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 51.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $742,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $866,000. Finally, CQS US LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,336,000. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

