Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.24.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU opened at C$30.37 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.28 and a 52-week high of C$31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.60. The firm has a market cap of C$45.75 billion and a PE ratio of 1,687.22.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.6008485 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,666.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.