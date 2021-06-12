SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Down 4.8% on Insider Selling

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.18. Approximately 174,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,269,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

Specifically, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $128,985.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,934.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $1,497,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 413,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,588,271.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,812 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after purchasing an additional 458,101 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 2,433.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

