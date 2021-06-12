Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 64.34 ($0.84). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 64.34 ($0.84), with a volume of 78,828 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of £125.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 67.11.

In other Surface Transforms news, insider Michael Cunningham purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,476.87). Also, insider Matthew Taylor acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £16,750 ($21,883.98).

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

