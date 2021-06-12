SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Dana L. Evan Sells 37,332 Shares of Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Dana L. Evan sold 37,332 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $783,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SVMK opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SVMK Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. SVMK’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SVMK shares. TheStreet downgraded SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in SVMK by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 999,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after buying an additional 299,050 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at $6,899,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVMK in the first quarter worth $442,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SVMK by 5.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,484,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after purchasing an additional 73,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in SVMK in the fourth quarter worth $805,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

