Swerve Hits Market Cap of $10.63 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002223 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Swerve has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $10.63 million and $3.83 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00057272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00022108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.70 or 0.00759264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00084566 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 14,858,067 coins and its circulating supply is 12,893,744 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

