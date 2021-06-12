Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,000 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of PRA Group worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRAA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 81.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRAA stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.42.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.