Swiss National Bank Buys 7,300 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 307,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nikola were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nikola by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Nikola by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $76.30.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $48,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

