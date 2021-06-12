Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,065,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,991,000 after acquiring an additional 104,688 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 899,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 661,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after acquiring an additional 94,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,397,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 423,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $38.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HMN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

