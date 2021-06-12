Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth $1,057,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $3,373,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 314,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 29,215 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after purchasing an additional 590,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.05 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $52,143.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,457 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,419. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

