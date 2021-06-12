Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Triumph Bancorp worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $58,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $111,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $81.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.49.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TBK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.