Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.06

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.06 and last traded at $58.98, with a volume of 2793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.31.

SCMWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.91.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 15.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Swisscom AG will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

