SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai Sells 4,275 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $541,599.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,009.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SNX traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.48. 248,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,515. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $129.69.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.44.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

