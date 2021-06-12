Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.380-6.450 EPS.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.92.
Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.07. 480,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,126. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys has a one year low of $176.15 and a one year high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
