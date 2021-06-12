Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.380-6.450 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.07. 480,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,126. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys has a one year low of $176.15 and a one year high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

