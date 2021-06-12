Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.380-6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.04 billion-4.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.750-1.800 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $289.92.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.07. 480,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,126. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $176.15 and a 52-week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total transaction of $1,727,475.23. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

