Synovus Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

In other news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $64,560.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,013.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,628. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO opened at $44.60 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $44.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.76. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.91.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.