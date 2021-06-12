Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 12,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $98.33 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $100.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.32.

