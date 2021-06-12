Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 647,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in United Airlines by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in United Airlines by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.57) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

