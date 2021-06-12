Synovus Financial Corp Invests $506,000 in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,602 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $125,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $120.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.28 and a 12-month high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

