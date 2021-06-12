Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 243 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 33,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 330.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.80.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,819 shares of company stock worth $495,193 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $136.24 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.