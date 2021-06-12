Tadpole Finance Price Reaches $12.05 on Major Exchanges (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $2.78 million and $12,975.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for $12.05 or 0.00033839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00057849 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00159145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.84 or 0.00196118 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.45 or 0.01155437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,634.94 or 1.00069446 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002701 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars.

