Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives $2.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 502,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29,075 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 27.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,171 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $1,162,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 146,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

TGB opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $679.65 million, a P/E ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%. Research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

