Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 32.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pool were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 2,375.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,182,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Pool by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.29.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,387,409.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $431.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $244.91 and a 52 week high of $449.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $415.42.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

