Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 11,304 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 286.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after buying an additional 336,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,992,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,782,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,200,000 after buying an additional 134,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HubSpot by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,711,000 after buying an additional 52,166 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

NYSE:HUBS opened at $519.68 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $574.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.84 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. Truist raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.92.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,079 shares in the company, valued at $20,040,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total value of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,806 shares of company stock valued at $22,726,953. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.