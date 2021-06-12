Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 84,467 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 152.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,467 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 9,918.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 184,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 182,801 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,981 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIAC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

