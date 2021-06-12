Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 8,978 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after acquiring an additional 360,503 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in MongoDB by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDB opened at $334.10 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 0.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.47%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDB. Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $57,507.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at $15,664,237.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $65,189,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,502,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,807 shares of company stock valued at $109,657,287. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

