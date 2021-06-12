Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) is Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Teleflex comprises 1.7% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 172.9% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.90.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $393.54. The company had a trading volume of 187,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,499. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $411.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

