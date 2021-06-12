Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SEB Equities upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SEB Equity Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 213,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares during the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ERIC remained flat at $$13.18 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,591,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,002,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

