Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives $129.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Temenos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY traded up $6.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.98. 4,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,875. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.96. Temenos has a 12-month low of $105.07 and a 12-month high of $172.46.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

