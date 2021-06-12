Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Analysts expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to announce sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 2.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,632,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,870,000 after buying an additional 183,255 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 23.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,728,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after buying an additional 720,200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 32.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,274,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,289,000 after purchasing an additional 796,319 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 27.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,005,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 216,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 7.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 970,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.25. 920,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,214. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.68 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

