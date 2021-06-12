Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Terex by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 47,536 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Terex by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth $722,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TEX opened at $48.15 on Friday. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

TEX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $2,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,464,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Sachs sold 29,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,540,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

