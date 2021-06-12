Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $98.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 87.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1,033.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 26,967 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after buying an additional 28,362 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after buying an additional 195,675 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,568,230 over the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

