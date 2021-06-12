The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Stephens

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $56.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.77. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $255,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.