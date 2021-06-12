The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,868,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,008,000 after buying an additional 40,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,500,000 after buying an additional 93,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,679,000 after buying an additional 70,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $176.16 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $175.25 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

