The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

TCS stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $699.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.25. The Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $314.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.72 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.89%. On average, analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 832,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,051,000 after acquiring an additional 60,030 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth about $24,748,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,309,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 37,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

