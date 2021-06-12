The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 123.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $300.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.69. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

